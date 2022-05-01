A full-scale war in Ukraine on May 1 continues for the sixty-seventh day. NNS provides data on the situation at the front as of this morning, referring to the General Staff.

Full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and offensive actions in the Eastern Operational Zone continue.

To increase the pace of the offensive operation, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continues to take measures to strengthen the strike potential of its troops. In the areas bordering Ukraine, weapons and military equipment removed from storage in the Western, Central, Eastern military Districts and the northern Fleet are transferred by rail.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Volyn and Polessky directions. There were no significant changes in the situation in these areas.

Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to cover the border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of missile strikes by the enemy on military and civilian infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, as well as provocations by the enemy on this section of the state border of Ukraine, remains.

In the Seversk direction, enemy units fired at the positions of our troops from the territory of the Bryansk region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy group continues to launch air strikes and artillery fire on Kharkiv. The invaders are carrying out offensive operations in the directions of Izyum-Barvenkovo and Izyum-Slavyansk. The enemy strike group continues to strengthen. Up to 300 pieces of weapons and military equipment have been moved to certain areas, and about a thousand mobilized people from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have arrived.

In order to provide air defense cover for the advancing troops, the enemy deployed two anti-aircraft missile divisions armed with Buk-M2 and Tor-M air defense systems in four designated areas.

In the Donetsk and Tavrichesky directions, a group of enemy troops is actively operating along the entire section of the contact line. The enemy is trying to carry out air strikes and artillery strikes against the positions of our troops.

In the Limansk direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Krymka and Aleksandrovka.

In the Popasnyansky direction, the invaders are carrying out assault operations in the direction of Novotoshkovskoye-Orekhovo. They are fixed at the achieved milestones. In order to prevent the maneuver of our forces and means, they are being blocked in certain areas.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our units in the Yelenovka – Novomikhailovka direction.

In the Yuzhnobug direction, the enemy is fighting to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region and create favorable conditions for an offensive on the cities of Nikolaev and Kryvyi Rih.

During the previous day, air defense units hit nine air targets: two Su-25 aircraft and seven UAVs.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions alone, nine enemy attacks were repelled over the past day, eight tanks, one artillery system, twenty-four armored combat vehicles, one special vehicle and five vehicles (two tankers inclusive) were destroyed.